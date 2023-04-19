Juror dismissed in Coley McCraney trial after failure to show

OZARK, Ala. (WSFA) - Opening statements in the trial for Coley McCraney were delayed Wednesday after a member of the jury did not show up to court.

On Tuesday, 14 jurors were selected for this case, including two alternates. The jurors were instructed to appear on Wednesday at 9 a.m. for opening statements but one of those jurors did not.

According to Anchor Sally Pitts, only 13 jurors were present in the courtroom during opening statements. Court officials later said the 14th juror who did not show up on Wednesday would be dismissed and an alternate would take their place.

McCraney was arrested in 2019 and charged with the 1999 murders of 17-year-old Dothan teens J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett two decades earlier. The teens’ bodies were found in 1999 in the trunk of Beasley’s car on Herring Street in Ozark. They were last seen at a convenience store asking for directions about a mile away from where their bodies were discovered. Their deaths remained part of a high-profile cold case for years until DNA evidence was revealed that implicated McCraney.

During opening statements, the state told the jury to follow the DNA in the case and to let it do the talking. They also indicated that McCraney’s semen was found on one of the victims, Beasley.

The defense said the events that took place were different than what the prosecution alleges. They argued McCraney was having car trouble and stopped at a gas station where the girls were also stopped on the night of July 31, 1999. According to the defense, McCraney overheard the two women talking about being lost and offered to help and he got into the car with them and drove around and talked before he and Beasley had sex. The defense also claims a paper boy saw Beasley’s car in two locations in the early morning hours of August 1, 1999.

So far there have been five witnesses on the stand: Mike Roberts- Tracie’s stepfather, Patti Rutland Simpson- JB’s Dance Teacher, a coworker of Tracie’s, Wade Williams- the friend the girls were supposed to meet and Carol Roberts- Tracie’s mom.

This is the second trial for McCraney in this case. The initial prosecution ended with the judge declaring a mistrial in August because a jury could not be struck from a pool of 75.

