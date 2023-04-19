Juror doesn’t show up, McCraney trial delayed

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Coley McCraney’s trial has been postponed for a couple of hours because a juror failed to attend.

Dale County deputies traveled to the juror’s place of employment in another county to bring him to Ozark.

Circuit Judge William Filmore was to instruct jurors at 9 o’clock, with opening arguments immediately, but the delay could push those arguments.

McCraney faces charges that he murdered Dothan high school students JB Beasley and Tracie Hawlett in 1999.

This story updated to clarify officers went to the juror’s place of employment, not witness.

Watch JB and Tracie: The Teen Murders here.

