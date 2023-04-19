Kevin Harvick to start 800th NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WSFA) - As the NASCAR Cup Series heads into Talladega this weekend, one driver will be hitting a huge milestone in his final full season of racing. Kevin Harvick will be making start number 800 in his NASCAR Cup Series career that started in 2001.

“That’s the part I’m most proud of, being able to do this at a high level for such a long time. But wrapping your arms around 800 of them is, for me, quite an honor, just because of the fact that you’ve been able to adapt and adjust to so many things and stick around so long. But being competitive is still the thing that I enjoy the most. Getting to that number is great, but getting there and being competitive is better,” Harvick said.

The driver of the No. 4 Mobil 1 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing will become just the 10th driver in NASCAR’s 75-year history to reach this milestone and, at age 47, the fifth-youngest driver to make 800 starts.

He’ll join an impressive lineup that includes Richard Petty (1,185 starts), Ricky Rudd (906), Terry Labonte (890), Dave Marcis (883), Mark Martin (882), Kyle Petty (829), Bill Elliott (828), Darrell Waltrip (809) and Jeff Gordon (805). Harvick is on track to finish the year with 826 career starts, which would put him eighth all-time.

If Harvick can find himself in victory lane this Sunday, that would make him only the second driver in NASCAR history to win in their 800th start, the other driver being none other than Richard Petty.

When Harvick was asked what he has done to remain competitive for such a long time, he stated, “I think I’ve taken pretty good care of myself throughout the years to make myself durable through all the travel and time and things you put into doing this. Being able to adapt and adjust to new things and new people, and being honest with people in situations, and sticking up for yourself when you think something’s right, and having those traits and the ability to have people who will accept those things because they know that you put a lot of thought and effort into what you’re doing.”

Kevin Harvick will pilot the #4 Mobil1 Ford around Talladega this weekend in his 45th start at the famed Alabama superspeedway. (Stewart-Haas Racing)

Despite this being his final season in the Cup Series, Harvick currently sits third in the championship standings, only 15 points behind leader Christopher Bell. Harvick has three top-five finishes this season, and five top-10 finishes up to this point.

Harvick is coming off a strong showing at Martinsville this past weekend, where he even captured his first-stage win since 2020.

Another milestone will also be lurking around the corner for Harvick this weekend. If he can lead 36 laps, that will mark 16,000 laps led in his career, a mark that only 10 other drivers have surpassed.

“It’s one of those places where you want to race up front and race hard all day because you have to try to win stages. I believe you have better odds at the front of the pack when it comes to staying out of a wreck if you can keep that track position all day,” Harvick stated on his expectations coming into the weekend. “You’re going to race in a pack, three-wide at times, and you’re going to get pushed and have to push at times. You just never know what’s going to happen because Talladega is its own animal. It’s hard to finish a race there. As we’ve seen over the past however many years, you try to put yourself in the right position and hope you have a little bit of luck on your side that particular day. I know our Mobil 1 Ford Mustang will be fast enough to contend for the win, but you just have to get to the finish.”

Harvick and the rest of the NASCAR Cup Series drivers will hit the track this Sunday at Talladega, with the green flag scheduled to drop at 2 p.m.

