Lawmakers hold moment of silence for Dadeville shooting victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - State representatives took a moment Tuesday to recognize the deadly mass shooting in Dadeville. Sen. Jay Hovey, R-Tallapoosa County, Sen. Clyde Chambliss, R-Tallapoosa County, and Rep. Ed Oliver, R-Tallapoosa County, all represent that area.

“It is a sad day for the state when something so senseless happens. Our hearts go out to the families and friends who lost loved ones in this attack. And I ask you to continue to pray that healing and recovery for this community of Dadeville,” said Oliver.

House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter sent a statement saying, “Violent criminals preying upon innocent citizens going about their daily lives is a decades-long problem that defies a simple solution. Providing law enforcement and school systems the tools they need to prevent these tragedies and continuing improvements to Alabama’s mental health services are two essential pieces in solving this puzzle. We must recognize the mutual support and aid extended to local law enforcement and the City of Dadeville during this difficult time. When tragedy strikes in Alabama, neighbors help neighbors, strangers offer a helping hand, and we all unite to ask God for strength and guidance.”

Members of Alabama’s Legislative Black Caucus linked arms outside the Statehouse to protest against gun violence. They want more gun safety laws in the books, like red flag laws, to remove guns from potentially dangerous people.

“We have a responsibility. God put us in these positions, and he hold all of us accountable for his people, and we have a responsibility to making sure that people are safe,” said Rep. Napoleon Bracy, D-Mobile County.

