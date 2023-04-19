Mobile family mourns death of Dadeville shooting victim

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As devastation hit the Dadeville community after four young people were killed and over 30 injured, it also hit home for one family in Mobile.

Shaunkivia “Keke” Smith, 17, was one of the victims killed. Her close cousin grew up in Dadeville and now lives in Mobile.

Amy Jackson said Keke was looking forward to college at UAB in the fall, where she wanted to be a nurse.

Now—instead of planning her graduation, the family is planning her funeral.

“We never thought it would happen at home,” said Jackson.

Smith was at a sweet 16 party over the weekend when she was shot and killed. Keke’s close cousin was rattled this happened to her cousin in her hometown.

“We celebrate birthdays every day,” said Jackson. “There was nothing uncommon about the event. What was uncommon was that the intruders came in and decided to take lives. You can’t say that that’s why I don’t let my children go anywhere because it could happen anywhere. It just happened in Nashville at a school, that’s where kids must go.”

Amy said Keke played softball, volleyball, and was manager for Dadeville high’s track team.

She describes her as a caretaker and aspiring to be a nurse was the perfect fit.

“With Shaunkivia, she always had a mature mind,” said Jackson. “There would be a room full of kids, and she would be the one that would act like the momma of the group.”

Crowds of people came to a vigil for all four victims, including for 18-year-old Philstavious Dowdell, 19-year-old Marsiah Collins, and 23-year-old Corbin Holston.

Amy said her family is thankful for a supportive community.

“It means a lot,” she said. “That lets us know people are standing behind us, who are praying for us. I know nobody was perfect, but she came close.”

The funeral is next Saturday in Dadeville.

To donate to the family’s gofundme, click here.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.