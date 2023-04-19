Montgomery councilman wants event ordinance following Dadeville shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Concerns loom over Montgomery officials following the weekend’s mass shooting in Dadeville.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed began Tuesday night’s City Council meeting with a moment of silence to reflect on the four people that were killed in the tragedy.

“I think anytime you have something like that, which happens at a “sweet 16″ birthday party no less, it makes it hard to deal with, the loss of life as well as those that are injured,” said Reed.

The mayor said Montgomery police are assisting the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Dadeville police in the investigation to “make sure that those who are responsible are brought to justice.”

District 6 Councilman Oronde Mitchell said he is concerned that a similar tragedy could occur in Montgomery since the city has at least 50 event venues.

“It was a big concern of mine because it happened at a dance studio,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said he is working on an ordinance that would change how events are held in the city. The ordinance would require events held at venues to employ at least one armed security guard per 25 people, and the city must be notified 15 days before the event.

The ordinance would also give police and fire departments the authority to shut down gatherings that do not meet the ordinance’s requirements.

