Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery councilman wants event ordinance following Dadeville shooting

The mass shooting in Dadeville has resonated with city leaders in Montgomery.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Concerns loom over Montgomery officials following the weekend’s mass shooting in Dadeville.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed began Tuesday night’s City Council meeting with a moment of silence to reflect on the four people that were killed in the tragedy.

“I think anytime you have something like that, which happens at a “sweet 16″ birthday party no less, it makes it hard to deal with, the loss of life as well as those that are injured,” said Reed.

The mayor said Montgomery police are assisting the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Dadeville police in the investigation to “make sure that those who are responsible are brought to justice.”

District 6 Councilman Oronde Mitchell said he is concerned that a similar tragedy could occur in Montgomery since the city has at least 50 event venues.

“It was a big concern of mine because it happened at a dance studio,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said he is working on an ordinance that would change how events are held in the city. The ordinance would require events held at venues to employ at least one armed security guard per 25 people, and the city must be notified 15 days before the event.

The ordinance would also give police and fire departments the authority to shut down gatherings that do not meet the ordinance’s requirements.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Number of injured Alabama mass shooting victims rises to 32
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
4 victims in Dadeville mass shooting identified
The Community Foundation of East Alabama, Inc. (CFEA) has announced a new relief fund dedicated...
CFEA creates ‘Caring for Dadeville Fund’
Reaction following mass shooting in Dadeville
Community reacting after Alabama birthday party mass shooting
This undated photo provided by the family of Phil Dowdell shows from left, Zaniriah Dowdell,...
Alabama birthday girl begged dying brother to ‘stay with me’

Latest News

A a bill to improve retirement benefits for Alabama state troopers passed the Alabama House on...
Alabama lawmakers give final passage to trooper retirement bill
Suspected killer Coley McCraney is escorted into the Dale County Courthouse on April 13, 2023.
Jury seated in Coley McCraney’s capital murder trial
In her first television interview since the shooting, Tolbert expressed sadness by the events...
‘Nobody ever imagined something like this,’ Dadeville dance studio owner says
State Representatives took a moment to recognize the tragedy in Dadeville. Senator Jay Hovey,...
Lawmakers hold moment of silence for Dadeville shooting victims