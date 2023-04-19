Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Mother of teen killed in Dadeville birthday shooting speaks out

Shaunkivia Smith's mother spoke about the mass shooting that took her daughter's life.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The memorial outside the Dadeville dance studio where four people were killed and 32 were injured is growing. The crime tape has been removed and well wishers are paying their respects to the victims of Saturday’s mass shooting.

The mother of one of those victims is speaking about the tragedy.

Shaunkivia Nicole Smith was just 17 years old and a few weeks away from graduation. Her friends and family called her “Keke.”

She was set to graduate from Dadeville High School next month. Now her family is planning her funeral.

“It’s a hard pill to swallow, burying your child. Cause it’s something that she always said. If my mama ever leave before me, I’m going with her.’ I feel the same way,” said her mother, Miranda Turner.

Turner recalls the heartbreak she felt when she learned her daughter was among those killed in the mass shooting at Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio during a “sweet 16″ birthday party.

“It was like, ‘not my baby. Lord, please tell me no.’ And I called, called, called. No answer,” she said.

Turner said her daughter was a team manager for basketball and track and field teams at Dadeville High School. She was looking forward to attending the University of Alabama at Birmingham this fall with a goal of becoming a neonatal intensive care unit nurse.

“I would like for someone to remember her as very caring, loving. She’s always there when you need her. That $100,000,000 smile that everybody loved to see,” Turner said.

As her family grieves, Turner wants to know why someone would take her child’s life.

“Why did you take my child away from me? A month before graduation. A month before her birthday. Just why?” she said.

Smith’s funeral is set for next Saturday at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Dadeville. There is a GoFundMe campaign set up to help her family.

So far, there have been no suspects nor motive announced. Investigators are still asking for anyone with information, pictures or video from that night to submit them online.

You may also call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP. A $5,000 reward is being offered.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Number of injured Alabama mass shooting victims rises to 32
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
4 victims in Dadeville mass shooting identified
The Community Foundation of East Alabama, Inc. (CFEA) has announced a new relief fund dedicated...
CFEA creates ‘Caring for Dadeville Fund’
Reaction following mass shooting in Dadeville
Community reacting after Alabama birthday party mass shooting
This undated photo provided by the family of Phil Dowdell shows from left, Zaniriah Dowdell,...
Alabama birthday girl begged dying brother to ‘stay with me’

Latest News

A a bill to improve retirement benefits for Alabama state troopers passed the Alabama House on...
Alabama lawmakers give final passage to trooper retirement bill
Tallapoosa County child enticement case from 2020 dismissed
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a new bill that requires hospitals and nursing homes to allow...
Governor signs hospital visitation bill into law
The House voted 83-5 in favor of the legislation that would extend a 2021 ban on transgender...
Alabama House OKs ban on trans athletes at a college level