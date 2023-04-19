Mother of teen killed in Dadeville birthday shooting speaks out

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The memorial outside the Dadeville dance studio where four people were killed and 32 were injured is growing. The crime tape has been removed and well wishers are paying their respects to the victims of Saturday’s mass shooting.

The mother of one of those victims is speaking about the tragedy.

Shaunkivia Nicole Smith was just 17 years old and a few weeks away from graduation. Her friends and family called her “Keke.”

She was set to graduate from Dadeville High School next month. Now her family is planning her funeral.

“It’s a hard pill to swallow, burying your child. Cause it’s something that she always said. If my mama ever leave before me, I’m going with her.’ I feel the same way,” said her mother, Miranda Turner.

Turner recalls the heartbreak she felt when she learned her daughter was among those killed in the mass shooting at Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio during a “sweet 16″ birthday party.

“It was like, ‘not my baby. Lord, please tell me no.’ And I called, called, called. No answer,” she said.

Turner said her daughter was a team manager for basketball and track and field teams at Dadeville High School. She was looking forward to attending the University of Alabama at Birmingham this fall with a goal of becoming a neonatal intensive care unit nurse.

“I would like for someone to remember her as very caring, loving. She’s always there when you need her. That $100,000,000 smile that everybody loved to see,” Turner said.

As her family grieves, Turner wants to know why someone would take her child’s life.

“Why did you take my child away from me? A month before graduation. A month before her birthday. Just why?” she said.

Smith’s funeral is set for next Saturday at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Dadeville. There is a GoFundMe campaign set up to help her family.

So far, there have been no suspects nor motive announced. Investigators are still asking for anyone with information, pictures or video from that night to submit them online.

You may also call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP. A $5,000 reward is being offered.

