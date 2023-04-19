Advertise
Tallapoosa County child enticement case from 2020 dismissed

(Gray Television)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - A judge has dismissed the child sex crime charge against an Alexander City man.

Circuit Judge William Whorton has dismissed the case against Benjamin David Barnes. Barnes was charged with electronic solicitation of a child in April 2020.

The case was dismissed earlier this month, according to court records.

