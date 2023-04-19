Tallapoosa County child enticement case from 2020 dismissed

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - A judge has dismissed the child sex crime charge against an Alexander City man.

Circuit Judge William Whorton has dismissed the case against Benjamin David Barnes. Barnes was charged with electronic solicitation of a child in April 2020.

The case was dismissed earlier this month, according to court records.

