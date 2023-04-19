Advertise
Tuscumbia man killed in officer-involved shooting

WAFF's Megan Plotka reports live from the scene of the shooting
By Megan Plotka and Javon Williams
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A Tuscumbia Police Officer was involved in a fatal shooting that killed a 63-year-old man on Tuesday evening.

Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said officers were called to the home by family members who said the man was threatening them. The shooting happened at 7:45 p.m. on April 18 at 117 Walker Avenue in Tuscumbia.

Police tried to get the armed man to come out of the home but he refused. They say the standoff lasted for about an hour, with the man refusing to come out of the home and surrender.

Chief Tony Logan said police shot and killed the 63-year-old. No others were injured at the scene.

This is not the first time police were called to the home.

Chief Logan told our partners at the Times Daily that they’ve gotten several calls before regarding the 63-year-old, threatening to hurt family members and himself.

The man’s name has not been released at this time.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Bureau is in charge of the case and the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave with pay.

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting from the scene of the shooting

