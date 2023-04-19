Very rare hybrid solar eclipse in the Southern Hemisphere tonight

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A very rare astronomical event will occur this evening into tonight, April 19-20. A total solar eclipse will happen in parts of the Southern Hemisphere as the moon moves perfectly between the sun and Earth.

It’s important to note this is different than the total solar eclipse that parts of the U.S. will get to see on April 8th of next year. More on that can be found by clicking here.

A total hybrid solar eclipse will occur tonight in parts of the Southern Hemisphere. (WSFA 12 News)

Tonight’s eclipse will be even more special because it will be a hybrid total solar eclipse. These only happen a few times each century! A hybrid solar eclipse happens when the eclipse changes its appearance from annular to total to annular over the course of its lifetime.

We know that a total solar eclipse is one in which the moon completely blocks the sun’s light. So that’s what lucky observers will witness at peak eclipse tonight. Before and after that point is when the annular portion of the eclipse will happen.

A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon lines up perfectly between the sun and Earth. (WSFA 12 News)

An annular solar eclipse is an eclipse in which the moon appears a little smaller than the sun. The result is a “ring-of-fire” look with the sun’s visible outer edges shining from behind the moon’s dark body. These may not as sought after as total solar eclipses, but they are amazing to see.

With this particular event occurring in the Southern Hemisphere, it will obviously not be something we in Alabama can go outside and witness. But that doesn’t mean you have to go without observing it.

There are ways to livestream the total hybrid solar eclipse tonight. (WSFA 12 News)

There are some trustworthy livestream sources you can go to if watching this total solar eclipse is something that piques your interest. Consider checking out TimeAndDate.com or NASA for a livestream option!

