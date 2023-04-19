Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Zoo mourns loss of 43-year-old southern white rhinoceros

A zoological manager said Jeannie’s disposition allowed the zoo to grow the herd with other...
A zoological manager said Jeannie’s disposition allowed the zoo to grow the herd with other rhinos.(Tulsa Zoo)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A 43-year-old southern white rhinoceros was humanely euthanized by veterinary care staff at the Tulsa Zoo Monday.

According to the zoo, the rhino, named Jeannie, had been diagnosed with cancer.

She began end-of-care monitoring in early April with a care team monitoring her quality of life – specifically watching for decreases in mobility and appetite.

“Jeannie was a gentle giant. She was a great ambassador for her species and our zoo. She loved tactile attention and scratches behind her ears,” zookeeper Erik Storjohann said. “Her gentle nature truly made her a favorite of all that met her.”

A zoological manager said Jeannie’s disposition allowed the zoo to grow the herd with other rhinos.

“She has always led the crash (herd) with dignity and impressive vocalizations,” manager Jessica Scallan said. “We will miss her dearly.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In her first television interview since the shooting, Tolbert expressed sadness by the events...
‘Nobody ever imagined something like this,’ Dadeville dance studio owner says
This undated photo provided by the family of Phil Dowdell shows from left, Zaniriah Dowdell,...
Alabama birthday girl begged dying brother to ‘stay with me’
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Number of injured Alabama mass shooting victims rises to 32
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a new bill that requires hospitals and nursing homes to allow...
Governor signs hospital visitation bill into law
Four people were killed and 32 were injured in Saturday night’s shooting at a birthday party at...
2 teens charged in Dadeville mass shooting, ALEA says

Latest News

Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
A county commissioner in Oklahoma accused of discussing killing reporters and lynching Black...
County commissioner in Oklahoma accused of discussing killings, lynching resigns from office
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, right, speaks at a news conference as Wilton Simpson, Commissioner...
Florida board passes DeSantis’ expansion of ‘Don’t Say Gay’
FILE - President-elect Donald Trump, left, his chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg,...
Trump’s former financial chief Weisselberg gets out of jail
A total-annular hybrid solar eclipse will take place on April 20, 2023, according to NASA.
Very rare hybrid solar eclipse in the Southern Hemisphere tonight