Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama correctional sergeant found guilty of assault, attempted cover-up

An Alabama correctional sergeant has been convicted in a federal case involving the assault of...
An Alabama correctional sergeant has been convicted in a federal case involving the assault of three inmates and a cover-up attempt.(wabi)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama correctional sergeant has been convicted in a federal case involving the assault of three inmates and a cover-up attempt.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Lorenzo Mills, 55, was found guilty of three civil rights charges and a charge of writing a false report.

The incident took place in October 2020 while Mills was acting as a correctional sergeant with the Alabama Department of Corrections, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Evidence presented at the trial showed Mills subjected three inmates to cruel and unusual punishment by striking them with a wooden riot baton. One victim suffered a broken arm, and two others suffered injuries, including pain and bruising, as a result of the beating.

“This verdict shows that our community members agree that no person is above the law,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Constitution protects the rights of all people, including those in our jails and prisons. We will continue to prosecute correctional officers who abuse their power and use our federal civil rights laws to protect the rights of those detained inside our jails and prisons.”

“Correctional officers have an important and difficult job,” said U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart for the Middle District of Alabama. “These officers are tasked with maintaining good order and safety in our prisons while protecting the constitutional rights of the inmates they supervise. Although most correctional officers serve honorably, my office will work tirelessly to ensure rogue officers are held accountable.”

Mills faces a statutory maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for the civil rights charges and 20 years in prison for the obstruction of justice offense.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyreese "Ty Reik" McCullough, 17, and Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, are charged with reckless...
ALEA confident more arrests coming in Dadeville mass shooting investigation
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a new bill that requires hospitals and nursing homes to allow...
Governor signs hospital visitation bill into law
Glovis Alabama LLC is looking to fill upwards of 132 job openings ahead of its 2023 expansion....
Glovis Alabama announces upwards of 132 job openings
In her first television interview since the shooting, Tolbert expressed sadness by the events...
‘Nobody ever imagined something like this,’ Dadeville dance studio owner says
EXPLAINER: Understanding the Dadeville mass shooting suspects’ reckless murder charges

Latest News

Some lawmakers and other groups are calling for an end to the grocery tax, but some cities are...
Grocery tax proposal facing pushback from some Alabama cities
Dadeville shooting victim shares details party
“I wish I could just tell them I love them’: classmates reflect on Dadeville mass shooting victims
Absentee ballots are seen during a count at the Wisconsin Center for the midterm election...
Bill would criminalize assistance for absentee voting
Public hearing held over absentee ballot bill
Public hearing held over absentee ballot bill