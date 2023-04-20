ALDOT encourages driver safety during National Work Zone Awareness Week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation is joining states across the country to observe National Work Zone Awareness Week.

ALDOT encourages drivers to slow down and eliminate distractions whenever they are behind the wheel in work zones. This year’s theme is “You Play a Role in Work Zone Safety. Work With Us.”

According to the department, there were 1,916 work zone crashes in the state, resulting in 18 fatalities and 511 injuries. Most of those fatalities were motorists, passengers and pedestrians. Although, when present, workers are the most vulnerable to injury or death.

ALDOT offers these tips for driving safely in work zones:

Drive alert. Don’t drive distracted by texting, eating or other activities that take your hands off the wheel. Look for highway workers, reduced speed limits and narrow driving lanes.

Slow down. Don’t drive beyond the posted speed limit through the work zone. Keep a safe distance from the vehicle ahead of you.

Don’t tailgate. Watch for large trucks. Maintain a safe distance on all sides of your vehicle so that you don’t clip a nearby vehicle and cause that vehicle to also crash into the work zone.

Pay attention to signs and signals. Work zones will be clearly marked well ahead of the reduced speed zone. Pay attention to signs when approaching a work zone.

In recognition of this national campaign, Gov. Kay Ivey issued a proclamation naming April 17-21 as Work Zone Awareness Week in the state of Alabama.

For more information on National Work Zone Awareness Week, visit nwzaw.org. Join the national conversation using #NWZAW or locally using #DriveSafeAL.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.