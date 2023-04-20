Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Bill would criminalize assistance for absentee voting

Absentee ballots are seen during a count at the Wisconsin Center for the midterm election...
Absentee ballots are seen during a count at the Wisconsin Center for the midterm election Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Milwaukee.(Morry Gash | AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By Erin Davis
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Republican lawmakers say they want to keep election integrity intact by supporting a bill that would change the absentee ballot process. A bill that made it out of a House committee makes it a felony for outside groups to help voters fill out and turn in their absentee voting ballot.

Grassroots organizations say this will criminalize the work they do. It also puts Alabamians with disabilities at risk of being charged with a crime. Percy Garret is a blind Alabamian against HB209.

“It’s almost impossible for me to fill out a ballot alone. It takes someone sighted for me to do it,” said Garrett.

If passed, Garrett could be charged with a felony when someone outside of his family helps him fill out and turn in an absentee ballot. He says this increases the barrier to vote.

“I had to pay Uber $56 round trip just to go vote,” he said.

“It’s not meant to limit the opportunity to vote. It is simply to protect the voting process,” said Rep. Jamie Kiel, R-Colbert County.

Kiel says the purpose of this bill is to prevent ballot harvesting, a process by which groups turn in multiple absentee ballots

“Explain to me what the fraud is,” asked Rep Kenyatté Hassell, D-Montgomery County.

“The fraud would be the undue influence on the person doing the voting,” said Kiel.

Grassroots organizations say this will impact the work they do.

“Nongovernmental voter education and assistance are vital to seniors, the disabled, homebound and immune-compromised as well as everyone else, and it’s very distressing that HB209 would make felons of our good Samaritans,” said Kathy Jones with the League of Women Voters of Alabama.

In a statement, Secretary of State Wes Allen said;

“I appreciate the work that Representative Kiel and Representative Simpson have done on HB209. What makes our Republic better than all others is our ability to cast our own ballots, and nobody should profit from the absentee voting process. Ballot harvesting should not be a job description, and we know from today’s hearing that the opposition admitted that payments in the absentee voting process are happening. The question is- should it continue? I believe the answer is no. HB209 protects our voters, our absentee applications and ballots, and our elections, and I am proud to strongly support this legislation.”

“These are credible organizations that we might need to look at getting these people some assistance so they can assure these ballots are correct,” said Rep. Juandalynn Givan, D - Jefferson County.

There was an amendment added that says if someone is charged with a felony under this bill, they can use their disability as a defense in court.

The bill moves on to the House floor for a potential vote from the body.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From the left, Tyreese "Ty Reik" McCullough, 17, and Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, are charged...
ALEA confident more arrests coming in Dadeville mass shooting investigation
In her first television interview since the shooting, Tolbert expressed sadness by the events...
‘Nobody ever imagined something like this,’ Dadeville dance studio owner says
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a new bill that requires hospitals and nursing homes to allow...
Governor signs hospital visitation bill into law
This undated photo provided by the family of Phil Dowdell shows from left, Zaniriah Dowdell,...
Alabama birthday girl begged dying brother to ‘stay with me’
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Number of injured Alabama mass shooting victims rises to 32

Latest News

Alabama Hospital Association CEO Dr. Don Williamson talks about the healthcare response...
Alabama Hospital Association praises response to Dadeville mass shooting
EXPLAINER: Understanding the Dadeville mass shooting suspects’ reckless murder charges
In Dale County, testimony is now underway in the Coley McCraney murder trial.
Testimony begins in Coley McCraney trial
House Democrats have introduced a new bill that would allow parents or guardians to be charged...
New bill would allow charges against parents if child brings gun to school