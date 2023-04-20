Day 2: Coley McCraney trial continues in Dale County

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - During the first part of the day, prosecutors called four more witnesses to the stand, including a retired Ozark officer and former Dothan investigator.

Bobby Blankenship, a retired Ozark police officer, testified that he discovered the girl’s car while patrolling the area near Herring Street. Blankenship testified that he saw the vehicle and thought it was suspicious, so he reported it but It wasn’t for another hour and a half that the car was connected to the missing persons’ report for Beasley and Hawlett.

During cross-examination, the defense focused on the time span between when the car was discovered and when the crime scene was secured. While under cross-examination, Blankenship testified that no one stayed with that vehicle for that hour and a half between when it was found and connected to the missing person report.

Following Blankenship, former Dothan investigator Alton Miller testified. Miller testified that he was assisting on the Beasley and Hawlett missing person case and went to Ozark when he learned the vehicle had been located. When he arrived at the scene of the car, Miller testified an Ozark officer joined him. The two began canvassing the scene and while doing so, he opened the trunk of the car and discovered the bodies.

Marc Crews, retired lab director with the Department of Forensic Sciences, Dothan Laboratory and Gregory Wanger, retired forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy also testified. During this testimony, the family of Tracie Hawlett stepped out of the courtroom.

Following a lunch break, the prosecution continued questioning Wanger before moving on to cross-examination by the defense. Wanger testified that both Beasley and Hawlett appeared to have been covering their head or faces when they were shot.

