Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Gov. Ivey signs 4 economic growth bills into law

At a ceremony Thursday afternoon, Ivey thanked lawmakers for their bipartisan support of the...
At a ceremony Thursday afternoon, Ivey thanked lawmakers for their bipartisan support of the legislation.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey signed a package of four economic growth bills into law Thursday.

The bills, coined as “The Game Plan,” are designed to secure Alabama’s economic future.

At a ceremony Thursday afternoon, Ivey thanked lawmakers for their bipartisan support of the legislation, saying the bills will strengthen the state’s competitiveness for job-creating projects.

“The Game Plan will give Alabama’s team the tools it needs to extend our winning record in economic development and help us unleash a new wave of growth and innovation across the state,” Ivey said. “From our rural areas to our big cities, this is going to benefit every corner of Alabama.”

The laws are designed to create more high-wage jobs and attract new investment into the state. They established the Innovating Alabama tax credit program for organizations that create, operate, or support programs relating to technology.

The legislation renews the Alabama Jobs Act and will allow the State Industrial Development Authority to accelerate the development of industry-ready sites, creating land for businesses to relocate and grow.

Lastly, to increase transparency, the Department of Commerce will now be required to post information about the state’s business deals online.

“The Game Plan will serve as our next-generation strategic economic development framework as we work to build a more dynamic economy for Alabama and its citizens,” Alabama Department of Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield said.

House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter said the package will benefit Alabamians by better positioning the state to compete for the best jobs in the country.

“Industries across the nation and globe are trying to come here because of our great employees, our low taxes, and our unbeatable quality of life,” said Ledbetter. “We want to make sure that, from a competition standpoint, we have the tools needed to bring companies here and keep them here.”

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyreese "Ty Reik" McCullough, 17, and Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, are charged with reckless...
ALEA confident more arrests coming in Dadeville mass shooting investigation
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a new bill that requires hospitals and nursing homes to allow...
Governor signs hospital visitation bill into law
From the left, Willie George Brown Jr. and Johnny Letron Brown are charged with reckless murder...
ALEA charges 4th, 5th suspects in Dadeville mass shooting
Glovis Alabama LLC is looking to fill upwards of 132 job openings ahead of its 2023 expansion....
Glovis Alabama announces upwards of 132 job openings
EXPLAINER: Understanding the Dadeville mass shooting suspects’ reckless murder charges

Latest News

Missing Alexander City woman found
Child Protect will host its signature fundraiser on April 20.
Child Protect to host annual ‘Barrel of Blues’ fundraiser
The group has been working since 1989 to help children involved with child sexual and physical...
Child Protect to host signature fundraiser 'Barrel of Blues'
The Rundown: Events happening from April 21-23
The Rundown: Puppies, music, something for everyone this weekend