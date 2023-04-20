Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Grocery tax proposal facing pushback from some Alabama cities

Some lawmakers and other groups are calling for an end to the grocery tax, but some cities are...
Some lawmakers and other groups are calling for an end to the grocery tax, but some cities are pushing back saying it could hurt their budgets.(WBRC)
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Some lawmakers and other groups are calling for an end to the grocery tax, but some cities are pushing back saying it could hurt their budgets.

There is a push among some lawmakers to cut the four percent state sales tax on groceries. Some mayors around the state feel if that happens then they could get pressured into either reducing or cutting the cities’ portion of the grocery tax.

The city of Midfield relies heavily on the grocery tax. It makes up over $2 million of its budget according to Mayor Gary Richardson.

Richardson says he has no plans to cut their grocery tax seeing as they get a lot of it from sales at the local Piggly Wiggly and Save A Lot store. They turn around and use that money on city services like police and other first responders.

“Our highest revenue producer is the grocery stores so if we support eliminating the grocery tax, we might as well support eliminating ourselves,” Mayor Richardson said.

Richardson would like for lawmakers to actually talk to him and other mayors about the potential impacts things like this could have on cities.

Recently the city of Clay cut its grocery tax in half, the mayor says it’s hasn’t hurt them financially.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyreese "Ty Reik" McCullough, 17, and Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, are charged with reckless...
ALEA confident more arrests coming in Dadeville mass shooting investigation
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a new bill that requires hospitals and nursing homes to allow...
Governor signs hospital visitation bill into law
Glovis Alabama LLC is looking to fill upwards of 132 job openings ahead of its 2023 expansion....
Glovis Alabama announces upwards of 132 job openings
In her first television interview since the shooting, Tolbert expressed sadness by the events...
‘Nobody ever imagined something like this,’ Dadeville dance studio owner says
Shaunkivia Smith was just 17 years old and a few weeks away from graduation when she was killed.
Mother of teen killed in Dadeville birthday shooting speaks out

Latest News

Dadeville shooting victim shares details party
“I wish I could just tell them I love them’: classmates reflect on Dadeville mass shooting victims
Absentee ballots are seen during a count at the Wisconsin Center for the midterm election...
Bill would criminalize assistance for absentee voting
Public hearing held over absentee ballot bill
Public hearing held over absentee ballot bill
Coley McCraney in a Dale County Courtroom on April 19, 2023
Juror dismissed in Coley McCraney trial after failure to show