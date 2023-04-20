Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Guest Editorial: National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

Guest Editorial (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Guest Editorial (Source: WSFA 12 News)((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Daryl Bailey
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Far too often, innocent victims in our community are snatched from their families, never to see their loved ones again. They become one of the thousands of Americans every year who are casualties of gun violence and other senseless crimes. 

While we can never truly understand the depth of trauma or the impact these tragic deaths have on the lives of homicide victims’ families, helping them find their personal justice is a communitywide and ongoing effort.

April 23–29 is National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, a weeklong initiative that calls upon our communities to stand with citizens whose lives have been forever altered by crime and to commit to helping them find their justice and forge new healing pathways.

As part of this observance, my office is hosting our annual victims’ vigil, “An Evening of Remembrance,” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at Freewill Missionary Baptist Church. This will be a time of reflection, remembrance, and action.

Whatever form justice takes, fulfilling the needs of victims’ families requires that their voices be reflected and respected not only in the justice system process but also in the care and support they receive after the crime has taken place. They need a seamless continuum of support to heal from the trauma they suffered.  

I encourage the entire community to join us on April 25th as we remember those whose lives were brutally and prematurely ended and to demand that more be done to stop the recurrence of violent crimes in our City, County, State and Nation.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyreese "Ty Reik" McCullough, 17, and Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, are charged with reckless...
ALEA confident more arrests coming in Dadeville mass shooting investigation
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a new bill that requires hospitals and nursing homes to allow...
Governor signs hospital visitation bill into law
Glovis Alabama LLC is looking to fill upwards of 132 job openings ahead of its 2023 expansion....
Glovis Alabama announces upwards of 132 job openings
In her first television interview since the shooting, Tolbert expressed sadness by the events...
‘Nobody ever imagined something like this,’ Dadeville dance studio owner says
EXPLAINER: Understanding the Dadeville mass shooting suspects’ reckless murder charges

Latest News

ALDOT encourages drivers to slow down and eliminate distractions whenever they are behind the...
ALDOT encourages driver safety during National Work Zone Awareness Week
The Rundown: Events happening from April 21-23
The Rundown: Puppies, music, something for everyone this weekend
Dadeville mayor reacts to mass shooting suspects' arrest
Dadeville mayor reacts to mass shooting suspects' arrest
Deputy Involved Shooting
Deputy-involved shooting shuts down northbound lanes of I-20/59