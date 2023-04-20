“I wish I could just tell them I love them’: classmates reflect on Dadeville mass shooting victims

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Even with the latest arrests, the community of Dadeville is still suffering from the devastating shooting that claimed the lives of 4 people...all under the age of 24.

Emotions are still running high in Dadeville days after a mass shooting left 4 people dead and 32 people injured.

Two of the deceased were students at Dadeville High School. Friends of the victims say this tragedy is something that will live with them forever.

“I don’t even remember what the last song was, but as soon as those shots took fire all you could hear was screaming, running, people falling to the floor,” says 16-year-old Gabby Cox.

Cox, a Junior at Dadeville High, was at the sweet 16 birthday party that ended tragically last Saturday night.

“It was just, it was a lot. It’s something in your mind that you can’t get rid of. You’ll think about it everyday,” says Cox.

The party was for 16-year-old Alexis Dowdell. Cox says it was just young people having fun, until it wasn’t fun anymore.

“We shouldn’t even have to go through this right here, it shouldn’t even be happening,” says Cox.

It was right around 10:30 p.m. when the shots rang out, scattering the crowd of partygoers who desperately ran for their lives. Most of those killed and injured were teenagers.

“My mama called me and told me my friend, Phil, had gotten shot. Instantly, I said ‘he’s going to pull through, he’s a strong individual,’” says Dadeville High senior, Antojuan Woody.

Woody is a long-time friend of 18-year-old Philstavious ‘Phil’ Dowdell, one of the 4 victims killed Saturday. Woody says he’s known Dowdell his entire life, since their first days of school at Headstart. The two growing up to play football, basketball, and running track together.

“He was a great teammate, He always celebrated with me. He wasn’t selfish or never hated or anything, nothing like that. He was always there,” says Woody.

Woody was not at the party and says that he is still feeling mixed emotions about not being there. He does say that if he was there, he would have been right at Dowdell’s side.

“He [Dowdell] was probably the most humble, kind hearted person that I’ve known. Every time in the hallway, you wouldn’t go without saying hey to him or him saying hey to someone else,” says Dadeville senior, Tess McKinley.

McKinley was homecoming queen with king Dowdell last football season. She was also a volleyball and softball teammate of 17-year-old victim, Shaunkivia “Keke” Smith. McKinley says Smith was a beautiful soul.

“Anytime she walked into the room her smile just lit everything up. I could be having the worst day possible and she would come in and give me a hug,” recalls McKinley. “She’d be like ‘Tess or my girl’ and so I’m going to miss her always being there.”

"It’s just not going to be the same, not walking with them on graduation," says Dadeville High School senior, Tess McKinley

Dowdell and Smith would have been graduating in May from Dadeville High School.

“They made a big imprint on all of us, and they’re not going to be forgotten,” says McKinley. “It’s just not going to be the same, not walking with them on graduation.”

Also killed in Saturday’s shooting were 23-year old Corbin Holston of Dadeville and 19-year-old Marsiah Collins from Opelika. Collins had plans on attending Louisiana State University this Fall.

