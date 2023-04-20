Kyle Larson talks Martinsville and looks ahead to Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WSFA) - Kyle Larson is coming off a big victory at Martinsville this past weekend and now has his sights set on Talladega this Sunday.

Larson and his Hendrick Motorsports #5 team used a great strategy to put themselves in a position to battle for the lead at Martinsville Speedway.

“I wouldn’t say we dominated by any means. We didn’t even crack the top five until late in the race with pit strategy stuff. We weren’t bad either, you know, we ran probably sixth to tenth the majority of the race. Just kept chipping away at it and getting our car a little bit better,” says Larson. “Once the race got mixed up with a caution during green flag pit stops, that’s when our team really good job of making two really clutch pit strategy decisions. Staying out, getting better track position, and then I fell into second place.”

Larson went on to say, “We had another caution with like 40 or so laps to go, and we decided to put two right-side tires on it to maintain that track position. Ultimately my car was really, really good on two tires, and I was able to drive up to the lead and get the win. A great team effort, we weren’t the greatest car, but we weren’t bad either. We kept ourselves in contention and executed a great third stage.”

Kyle Larson (5) celebrates by doing a burnout after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Richmond Raceway on Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill) (Mike Caudill | AP)

Kyle Larson has not had the greatest success at Alabama’s famed Talladega Superspeedway. Last year in the spring was Larson’s career-best finish at the track when he crossed the line in fourth. He spoke about what makes a track like Talladega so challenging.

“I think it takes an extreme amount of luck of just strictly missing a wreck that may pop up and happen at any point in the race. There’s that, and I’m cautious to talk too much about luck or say it takes too much luck because there are certain drivers that are upfront at 80% of the superspeedways that we go to and contend,” stated Larson. “There is a style that it takes, there’s a way to do it and run up front that I haven’t figured out yet. Just trying to execute your fuel savings, getting on and off pit road as smoothly as possible. Those are all things in your control that you can manage to give yourself a better shot. We’ve done ok with that, I feel like, and then I’ll make one bad decision and get kind of shuffled back in the pack and get caught up in a wreck. So, just try to clean up those little mistakes and hope we give ourselves a shot to win.”

Talladega is the kind of track that drivers either love or hate. Larson didn’t necessarily say he loves the track, but he does enjoy parts of running around the superspeedway.

“It’s definitely not anywhere near the top of my list. I don’t really love that style of racing, but I do understand that everybody has an opportunity to win when you go to Daytona or Talladega. That gets me excited because I know that if things work out and I make a couple of the right decisions, I’ll have a shot to win. That part of it’s exciting.

Larson will also race Friday and Saturday night across the street from the superspeedway on the red clay at the Talladega Short Track. The World of Outlaws are invading the “Hornets Nest” with a $ 50,000-to-win Super Late Model Race on Saturday night, and Friday night will feature the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour.

Kyle Larson will go for win number 3 on the season at 2 p.m. on Sunday when the NASCAR Cup Series hits the track for the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.