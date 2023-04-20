Larry Fitzgerald, Cadillac Williams headline Valiant Cross fourth annual ‘Breakfast with the Scholars’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Valiant Cross Academy held its fourth annual “Breakfast with the Scholars” event at the Renaissance Montgomery Thursday morning, and this year it featured NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald and Auburn assistant head coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams.

The event is a fundraiser for the school, and donors were able to listen to both Williams and Fitzgerald speak this year.

Williams spoke to the audience and let them know it’s okay to be yourself and be “authentic.”

“We all have that future that’s inside of us. We just gotta get around people that can bring that future out of us. So again, believe in yourself, continue to push forward, continue to treat people right, continue to serve, continue to believe. It matters, it truly matters,” stated Williams

After Williams spoke, the Q&A session with Fitzgerald took center stage, and Fitzgerald spoke about dealing with failure

“I look at every failure as an opportunity to grow. You know, I’ve lost a lot in my professional career, and I have a record that’s under .500, and that’s not something that I’m proud of, but it’s something I have to own,” Fitzgerald said. “I worked every single day to try to be the very best that I could, and at times on Sunday, it wasn’t good enough. It’s always motivating for me to get up on Monday morning and go back and make my corrections, figure out what I didn’t do well, and as a leader, make sure I address those same things to my team and try to make them be better. I love the lumps and the folds and the shortcomings that I have. It’s made me a better man, it made me a better father, it’s made me appreciate how tough and difficult it is, not only in professional sports but in life in general. It’s fleeting, just because you win today doesn’t have anything to do with how you have success the following week, and I think that is something in sports that’s great. The person that puts the most work in that day will come out with the victory. I really like that, and all those losses made me appreciate it more.” Said Fitzgerald.

Valiant Cross said they will announce next years speakers in January 2024.

