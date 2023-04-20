Local volunteers to be honored at annual ceremony

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - HandsOn River Region and the Junior League of Montgomery will host the 49th annual Volunteer of the Year Awards.

The ceremony will honor the 2023 nominees on April 20 at 3:30 p.m. at Montgomery Riverwalk Stadium. It will take place during National Volunteer Week.

Awards are presented to outstanding individuals and groups whose efforts have made a positive impact on the River Region.

“The volunteers we recognize each year are community heroes,” said HandsOn Executive Director Tasha Cooper. “Their generosity and dedication are awe inspiring.”

The award categories include:

Adult Group

Adult Volunteer

Senior Volunteer

Youth Volunteer

“We are so grateful to have the opportunity to publicly honor the River Region residents who are dedicated to volunteerism and service,” said Cooper. “Our community is more resilient thanks to these remarkable people and their selfless acts of service. All are welcome on April 20 to honor and celebrate the individuals and groups whose service is such a gift to our community!”

The ceremony is sponsored by the Montgomery Biscuits, AARP Alabama, Goodwyn Building, Montgomery County Commission and Commissioner Ronda Walker.

To RSVP, please click https://www.facebook.com/events/1339437946788883 to visit the Facebook event page.

HandsOn River Region mobilizes volunteers and connects people, information and services to meet local needs and build a strong, caring community. If you have a desire to serve and would like information regarding volunteer opportunities in the River Region, call 334-264-3335 or visit www.handsonriverregion.org.

