Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man crashes into woman’s car after mistaking her for ex-girlfriend, police say

Police arrested 59-year-old Daryl Stokebrand on accusations of terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and attempted second-degree assault.
By Laura Halm and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - A Nebraska man was arrested after what police are calling a road rage crash in which he allegedly rear-ended and sideswiped the car of a woman he mistakenly thought was his ex-girlfriend.

Police say the 34-year-old victim reported that at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, she was driving in Lincoln, Nebraska, when her car was rear-ended by a black SUV. She kept driving, slowing down to 10 miles per hour to let the SUV go around, but police say the driver of the SUV started pushing her car.

According to police, the driver of the SUV, later identified as 59-year-old Daryl Stokebrand, eventually pulled alongside the victim, sideswiped her car and stopped in front of her.

Stokebrand got out of the SUV and approached the victim’s car. KOLN reports he realized immediately that she was not who he thought she was.

He later told police he thought the driver was his ex-girlfriend.

Police say the suspect apologized to the victim and offered to pay her for the damage to her car, estimated by police to be roughly $6,000. He then drove away.

Stokebrand was later stopped by police and arrested on accusations of terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and attempted second-degree assault.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyreese "Ty Reik" McCullough, 17, and Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, are charged with reckless...
ALEA confident more arrests coming in Dadeville mass shooting investigation
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a new bill that requires hospitals and nursing homes to allow...
Governor signs hospital visitation bill into law
Glovis Alabama LLC is looking to fill upwards of 132 job openings ahead of its 2023 expansion....
Glovis Alabama announces upwards of 132 job openings
In her first television interview since the shooting, Tolbert expressed sadness by the events...
‘Nobody ever imagined something like this,’ Dadeville dance studio owner says
Shaunkivia Smith was just 17 years old and a few weeks away from graduation when she was killed.
Mother of teen killed in Dadeville birthday shooting speaks out

Latest News

FILE - Fire burns in the hollow of an old-growth redwood tree in Big Basin Redwoods State Park,...
US plans new forest protections, issues old-growth inventory
FILE - Moon Bin, a member of K-Pop group ASTRO, poses for photos on the red carpet for the 2021...
K-pop star Moon Bin found dead at home
Some lawmakers and other groups are calling for an end to the grocery tax, but some cities are...
Grocery tax proposal facing pushback from some Alabama cities
Parents are in mourning after a shoplifter shot and killed a loss prevention employee at a Home...
Parents of slain Home Depot employee mourn loss
Employees of NY State Solar, a residential and commercial photovoltaic systems company, install...
US invests in alternative solar tech, more solar for renters