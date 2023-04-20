Missing Alexander City woman found

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers reports that a woman who was reported missing in Alexander City has been found.

A missing alert for Tara Lynn James, 33, was sent earlier this month. She hadn’t been seen since April 6.

The Alexander City Police Department notified CrimeStoppers that she has been found.

