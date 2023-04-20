The Rundown: Puppies, music, something for everyone this weekend
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend you have come to the right place! Welcome to The Rundown, where we find events happening in Central and South Alabama and bring them to you weekly.
To all of the puppy lovers out there, we have two events just for you and your four-legged friends. Puppy Palooza is happening at Eastchase at 11 a.m. on Saturday. There will be vendors, live music, doggy activities, pets for adoption and more. Puppy Palooza will benefit the Montgomery Humane Society. So, grab your furry friends & have some fun.
If you are in Autauga County, the 16th Annual Prattville Autauga Humane Society Bark in the Park is happening Saturday. You can come out with your four-legged friends & enjoy concessions, games, vendors, and more. If you don’t have a four-legged friend there is no need to worry. You can meet your new best friend at Bark in the Park, as there will be dogs available for adoption.
You can come out on Sunday and enjoy live music and more at Jazz on the River in downtown Montgomery at the Riverfront
Also, this weekend is the Pike Road Kiwanis Family Fun Run, Bo Bikes Bama and more.
Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama this weekend:
Friday, Apr. 21st:
- Opelika High Theatre Society presents Disney’s Frozen
- And Dance By The Telfair Peet Theatre
- Food Truck Friday
- River Region Fashion Week
- Robert E Lee High School Hall of Fame Ceremony & Banquet
- Painting Surfaces with Artist Alisa Beck
- Earth Day at Montgomery Zoo
Saturday, Apr. 22nd:
- Opelika High Theatre Society presents Disney’s Frozen
- And Dance By The Telfair Peet Theatre
- D1 Life Foundation 5K & Fun Run
- Bo Bikes Bama
- Slam Dunk The Junk
- Smokey Robinson at Gogue Performing Arts Center
- Lee County DA Family Funday
- Cakes & Cocktails
- Spring Old 280 Boogie
- O Grows Farmers Market
- Family Fun Day
- Puppy Palooza
- Hampstead Taste & Tour
- 26th Annual Herb Day
- Kountry Wayne Montgomery
- Random Tai Chi
- Pilates Fusion
- Ranch RoundUp 2023
- Rockin’ on the Rails
- Authors Expo
- Character Toddler Time with Belle & Snow White
- Bark in the Park
- River Region Fashion Week
- Pike Road Kiwanis Family Fun Run
- Parks & Rec Summer Registration Kick-Off & Family Day
- Move Montgomery 5K Bunny Hop Run
Sunday, Apr. 23rd:
- Opelika High Theatre Society presents Disney’s Frozen
- And Dance By The Telfair Peet Theatre
- Yoga with Grove Rune
- Pop Up Mixer hosted by ICandy
- All That Jazz with the Montgomery Chorale
- River Region Fashion Week
- Jazz on the Riverfront
For more content and to keep in touch, visit www.wsfa.com/therundown. Don’t see your event on our list or want your event featured on The Rundown? Email events to therundown@wsfa.com. We can’t wait to see you on the town!
Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.