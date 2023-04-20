Advertise
The Rundown: Puppies, music, something for everyone this weekend

The Rundown: Events happening from April 21-23
The Rundown: Events happening from April 21-23(WSFA)
By Tarlesha Acoff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend you have come to the right place! Welcome to The Rundown, where we find events happening in Central and South Alabama and bring them to you weekly.

To all of the puppy lovers out there, we have two events just for you and your four-legged friends. Puppy Palooza is happening at Eastchase at 11 a.m. on Saturday. There will be vendors, live music, doggy activities, pets for adoption and more. Puppy Palooza will benefit the Montgomery Humane Society. So, grab your furry friends & have some fun.

If you are in Autauga County, the 16th Annual Prattville Autauga Humane Society Bark in the Park is happening Saturday. You can come out with your four-legged friends & enjoy concessions, games, vendors, and more. If you don’t have a four-legged friend there is no need to worry. You can meet your new best friend at Bark in the Park, as there will be dogs available for adoption.

You can come out on Sunday and enjoy live music and more at Jazz on the River in downtown Montgomery at the Riverfront

Also, this weekend is the Pike Road Kiwanis Family Fun Run, Bo Bikes Bama and more.

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama this weekend:

Friday, Apr. 21st:

Saturday, Apr. 22nd:

Sunday, Apr. 23rd:

For more content and to keep in touch, visit www.wsfa.com/therundown. Don’t see your event on our list or want your event featured on The Rundown? Email events to therundown@wsfa.com. We can’t wait to see you on the town!

