Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

US traffic deaths drop slightly in 2022, but still a ‘crisis’

FILE - Traffic moves along Interstate 76 on March 31, 2021, in Philadelphia. The number of...
FILE - Traffic moves along Interstate 76 on March 31, 2021, in Philadelphia. The number of people killed on U.S. roadways decreased slightly in 2022, but government officials said the 42,795 people who died is still a national crisis.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The number of people killed on U.S. roadways decreased slightly last year, but government officials said the 42,795 people who died is still a national crisis.

Estimates by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration showed that the number of fatalities dropped 0.3% from the 42,939 killed in 2021. Traffic deaths declined slightly in the fourth quarter, the third straight quarterly drop.

But they’re still close to 2021 numbers, which were the highest in 16 years.

“We continue to face a national crisis of traffic deaths on our roadways, and everyone has a role to play in reversing the rise that we experienced in recent years,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, whose department includes NHTSA, said in a statement Thursday.

The department has adopted a national safe systems strategy in an effort to reduce the deaths, including more than $800 million in grants to help communities with projects in high-crash areas, NHTSA said in a statement.

Estimates from the agency generally are close to the final numbers, which for 2022 will be released next spring.

In releasing statistics for 2021 earlier this month, NHTSA said speeding and impaired or distracted driving are on the rise.

Data showed a 12% increase in fatal crashes involving at least one distracted driver, with 3,522 people killed. That prompted the agency to kick off a $5 million advertising campaign in an effort to keep drivers focused on the road. Agency officials said such cases likely are under-reported by police.

The number of pedestrians killed rose 13%, and cyclist fatalities were up 2% for the year. The number of unbelted passengers killed rose 8.1%, while fatalities involving alcohol-impaired driving were up 14%.

Speeding-related deaths increased 7.9%, while crash deaths involving large trucks weighing over 10,000 pounds were up 17%, the agency said.

NHTSA said in a statement that the fatality rate per 100 million vehicle miles traveled also fell slightly in 2022 to 1.35, down from 1.37 in 2021. People are driving more as the coronavirus pandemic waned, with miles traveled increasing almost 1% over 2021.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyreese "Ty Reik" McCullough, 17, and Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, are charged with reckless...
ALEA confident more arrests coming in Dadeville mass shooting investigation
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a new bill that requires hospitals and nursing homes to allow...
Governor signs hospital visitation bill into law
Glovis Alabama LLC is looking to fill upwards of 132 job openings ahead of its 2023 expansion....
Glovis Alabama announces upwards of 132 job openings
In her first television interview since the shooting, Tolbert expressed sadness by the events...
‘Nobody ever imagined something like this,’ Dadeville dance studio owner says
EXPLAINER: Understanding the Dadeville mass shooting suspects’ reckless murder charges

Latest News

A man had a meltdown due to a crying baby on his flight.
‘Lower that baby’s voice’: Passenger has meltdown on plane because of crying infant
A man had a meltdown due to a crying baby on his flight.
'Lower that baby's voice': Passenger has meltdown on plane because of crying infant
SpaceX's Starship launches from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Thursday, April 20, 2023. The...
SpaceX launches giant new rocket; it fails minutes later
FILE - Julie Su, nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as the Secretary of Labor, listens...
Biden’s labor secretary nominee Julie Su faces doubts in Senate
Alexa Bartell died Wednesday after someone threw a large rock at the car in which she was...
Woman killed by large rock thrown at car, authorities say