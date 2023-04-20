Weather changes arrive starting Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Plenty of sun will shine again today. Temperatures are starting comfortable in the lower 50s under a mainly clear sky. These comfy temps will quickly warm as April sunshine works its magic. Highs will soar into the upper 80s this afternoon.

Rain and a few storms are expected for some Friday night. (WSFA 12 News)

Things will change a bit tomorrow as moisture levels increase. That will allow much more cloud cover to be present across Alabama. Still not expecting much, if any, rain tomorrow despite the increase in cloud cover. It’s possible a few spots see a shower. Temperatures will remain warm in the 80s.

Rain chances will come up tomorrow night into early Saturday morning as a cold front swings through. A couple of storms could occur with this system, but there is no risk of severe weather. It’s not even a guarantee that storms will impact your town or city as the ingredients for thunder and lightning will be lacking overall.

It will be nice this weekend with cooler temperatures and a breeze both days. (WSFA 12 News)

Things will dry out by late Saturday morning and stay that way heading into early next week. It will turn noticeably cooler behind the cold front as highs return to the 70s this weekend and next week. Nighttime temperatures will fall into the upper 40s and 50s pretty much each morning over the next week.

Wind speeds will be 10-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph at times between today and Sunday. No one day will be overly breezy based on our Friday night system being less organized than originally thought. Still, it will be a bit breezy at times.

Rain showers are expected Friday night and again next week. (WSFA 12 News)

After a dry start to next week. rain chances will be on the rise again once Tuesday arrives. Still plenty of details yet to be ironed out with respect to next week’s forecast. We can say that there will be at least some rain and thunderstorms around Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will likely stay in the 70s with some lower 70s possible thanks to the rain.

