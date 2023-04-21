12th annual Bo Bikes Bama rides into Auburn Saturday

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The 12th Annual Bo Bikes Bama ride will take place tomorrow, Saturday, April 22, in Auburn and will host a few celebrities who will be riding in the event.

Lance Armstrong, legend cyclist, and Andre Holland, actor, and Bessemer native, will join Auburn University and NFL Football legend and Founder and Host of Bo Bikes Bama Bo Jackson in the event that continues to raise funds each year for the Alabama Governor’s Emergency Relief Fund.

“This is an important event for our state, and we are thrilled to have the support of well-known activists like Lance and Andre alongside us,” said Jackson. “We look forward to the event each year and the support we generate for impacted tornado victims across the state.”

The first ride will begin at 7:00 a.m., with the second following shortly behind at 9:45 a.m. Governor Kay Ivey will speak at the beginning of the second ride, while Jackson will speak to riders at both start times.

In keeping with the last two years, individuals are also able to sign-up to ride from home. As of mid-April, over 730 plus are riding in-person, and 180 plus have signed up for the virtual option.

For more information on the event, click here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.