43 animals from a Marshall County shelter scheduled to be euthanized

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Time is running out for a number of dogs at the Marshall County Animal Welfare Society.

“I mean it hurts. It definitely hurts,” says shelter tech Jamika Thomas.

The Marshall County Commission recently passed a 60-day hold policy for any animal brought into shelters, meaning after that time, an animal can be scheduled to be euthanized. This new policy has placed significant strain on shelters across Marshall County that have already been at capacity.

Commissioner Rickey Watson says that though 60 days may seem like a short time, it could possibly change.

“The 60 days were put in there as a way to get our policies and procedures moving forward. If they’re doing everything that they can do, and we still see that they’re having issues. Yes, we could probably extend that a little bit,” says Watson.

For 43 pets like Patches and Carlos, those 60 days will be up in less than two weeks.

Shelter Tech Jamika Thomas says she feels like she fails the animals who end up being euthanized, but she hopes that getting the word out will be their fighting chance.

“I hope that it just brings awareness. First that we’re here and second that there are consequences for not taking care of a dog and not getting your dog spayed or neutered. People are not the ones that have to pay, the dogs are,” says Thomas.

In hopes that these animals will find their forever homes, the shelter has waived all adoption fees for any animals at the shelter. They will also cover spay and neuter fees for the animals.

