Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Airline worker dies of injuries suffered at Texas airport

FILE - Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said it was called shortly after 2 p.m....
FILE - Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said it was called shortly after 2 p.m. and found a person dead from “traumatic injuries.”(American Airlines)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An American Airlines worker died Thursday after being injured at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, according to airport officials.

The worker was injured in the area where planes pull up to the terminal, a spokesperson at the airport in Austin, Texas, said.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said it was called shortly after 2 p.m. and found a person dead from “traumatic injuries.”

An Austin Police spokeswoman told reporters that the man was driving a service vehicle that struck a jet bridge. She said police were investigating the incident as an accident.

“We are devastated by the accident involving a team member at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport,” an American Airlines spokeswoman said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and our local team members.”

American declined to comment further. The worker’s name was not immediately available.

Work around commercial airplanes has resulted in other fatal injuries in recent years. A man died at the Austin airport in 2020 after being struck by Southwest Airlines jet on a runway. Police later ruled it was a suicide and officials said the man was not authorized to be on the runway.

In December, a baggage handler for American subsidiary Piedmont Airlines in Montgomery, Alabama, died when she walked in front of a running jet engine and was pulled into the fan blades.

In September, a contractor’s employee who was unloading bags from a Frontier Airlines plane at the New Orleans airport died after her hair got caught in a conveyer belt.

In 2019, an employee of a United Airlines contractor at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was pinned under a bag-loading vehicle. He died later at a hospital.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyreese "Ty Reik" McCullough, 17, and Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, are charged with reckless...
ALEA confident more arrests coming in Dadeville mass shooting investigation
These are the suspects charged with reckless murder in connection to the mass shooting that...
15-year-old is 6th arrest in Dadeville mass shooting
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a new bill that requires hospitals and nursing homes to allow...
Governor signs hospital visitation bill into law
Glovis Alabama LLC is looking to fill upwards of 132 job openings ahead of its 2023 expansion....
Glovis Alabama announces upwards of 132 job openings
EXPLAINER: Understanding the Dadeville mass shooting suspects’ reckless murder charges

Latest News

More than a dozen states are calling for a federal recall of Hyundai and Kia vehicles due to a...
Thefts prompt 17 states to urge recall of Kia, Hyundai cars
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. has advocacy day at Statehouse
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. meets at Statehouse for day of advocacy
A group of students tried on drunk goggles to get a perspective on driving under the influence.
Selma students urged to stay safe ahead of prom
During the first part of the day, prosecutors called four more witnesses to the stand,...
Day 2: Coley McCraney trial continues in Dale County