Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Aniah’s Law hearing to take place Tuesday for Dadeville suspects

These are the suspects charged with reckless murder in connection to the mass shooting that...
These are the suspects charged with reckless murder in connection to the mass shooting that happened in Dadeville on April 15, 2023.(Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The suspects charged in the Dadeville mass shooting will appear in court on Tuesday.

According to Tallapoosa County District Attorney Mike Segrest, an Aniah’s Law hearing will be held at 10 a.m. All suspects, except the juvenile suspect, will be present.

An Aniah’s Law hearing is meant to deny bail to violent offenders accused of crimes ranging from human trafficking to murder.

Six people have been arrested in connection to the mass shooting, each charged with four counts of reckless murder. All of the suspects except the 15-year-old were booked into the Tallapoosa County jail without bail.

ALEA is still asking those in attendance at the party to come forward and provide information about what happened.

“We still truly believe that everybody that was at the venue that night has not come forward, and we have not had an opportunity to interview them,” Burkett said.

Law enforcement asks those with videos or photos from the incident to share them. Those items can be uploaded HERE. Also, if you have information for the 5th Circuit District Attorney’s Office concerning the incident or need to provide information to the individuals or families concerning victim services, please click HERE.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These are the suspects charged with reckless murder in connection to the mass shooting that...
15-year-old is 6th arrest in Dadeville mass shooting
Tyreese "Ty Reik" McCullough, 17, and Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, are charged with reckless...
ALEA confident more arrests coming in Dadeville mass shooting investigation
Trilogy Hotel Montgomery opens downtown.
A look inside the new Trilogy Hotel in downtown Montgomery
WSFA First Alert 7 Day
First Alert: Changes to the weather pattern arrive Friday
An Alabama correctional sergeant has been convicted in a federal case involving the assault of...
Alabama correctional sergeant found guilty of assault, attempted cover-up

Latest News

The Mayor’s Internship Program (MIP) is a 10-week paid internship that will begin June 5 and...
Montgomery mayor opens applications for internship program
Purple Up Day is a holiday that recognizes the sacrifices made by our nation’s military children.
Montgomery County Courthouse to light up in honor of military children
Funeral arrangements for the four victims of the Dadeville mass shootings are underway.
Funeral arrangements set for 4 killed in Dadeville mass shooting
A 35-year-old woman was arrested by agents with the North Alabama Drug Task Force for allegedly...
North Alabama Drug Task Force agents recover 2,000 fentanyl pills, woman arrested