Biscuits shut out Braves for 9th win of season

PEARL, Miss. (WSFA) - It wasn’t conventional, but the Montgomery Biscuits won their fifth consecutive game Thursday night after blanking the Mississippi Braves 3-0.

The Butter and Blue opened the scoring in the top of the second following a wild pitch from Braves pitcher Tanner Gordon. The wild pitch allowed Blake Hunt to come in from third, and then an errant throw from the catcher allowed a second run to score right after in Logan Driscoll.

Anthony Molina got the start for Montgomery and was lights out in four innings. Molina tossed 4.1 innings of ball, striking out five.

The Biscuits added another run in the top of the eighth inning on a fielder’s choice groundout from Alex Ovalles. That made it 3-0. Michael Mercado entered in the ninth inning to shut it down.

Montgomery (9-3) has secured at least a series split in Pearl with Mississippi (3-9).

First pitch in game four of the series isat 6:35 p.m. Friday.

