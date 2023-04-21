Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Charity event for former Park Crossing football player CJ Knight

Fundraiser for Christopher Knight, who suffered a spinal cord injury while on the field playing...
Fundraiser for Christopher Knight, who suffered a spinal cord injury while on the field playing football in October 2017(Konica Harris)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three Folds Care, Inc and Choose One or Lose One are giving back to the community by hosting a charity event for a family in their time of need.

In 2017, Christopher “CJ” Knight was at football practice at Park Crossing High School when he was hit on the field. His coaches contacted EMS, who transported him to Baptist Hospital.

He was immediately airlifted to Birmingham. Once they arrived and ran extensive tests, it was determined that CJ was paralyzed.

As a quadriplegic, he remained in the hospital for four months, which caused his mother to leave her job and other obligations to care for him around the clock. The family is desperately trying to get stem cell treatment for CJ to help improve his quality of life.

The charity event honoring CJ will be held on Friday, April 21st, from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 4525 Executive Park Dr, Montgomery, AL 36116. 

If you would like to make a donation to help out CJ and his family click here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These are the suspects charged with reckless murder in connection to the mass shooting that...
15-year-old is 6th arrest in Dadeville mass shooting
Trilogy Hotel Montgomery opens downtown.
A look inside the new Trilogy Hotel in downtown Montgomery
Tyreese "Ty Reik" McCullough, 17, and Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, are charged with reckless...
ALEA confident more arrests coming in Dadeville mass shooting investigation
WSFA First Alert 7 Day
First Alert: Changes to the weather pattern arrive Friday
These are the suspects charged with reckless murder in connection to the mass shooting that...
Aniah’s Law hearing to take place Tuesday for Dadeville suspects

Latest News

A 35-year-old woman was arrested by agents with the North Alabama Drug Task Force for allegedly...
North Alabama Drug Task Force agents recover 2,000 fentanyl pills, woman arrested
Our Washington News correspondent Peter Zampa updates us on the latest announcement that...
President Biden to announce re-election bid
Brain Bradford has been announced as the new head coach at McKenzie High School
McKenzie High School names Bradford new football head coach
Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education (ADECE) Secretary Dr. Barbara Cooper (pictured)...
Alabama Early Childhood Education Secretary resigns after pre-K educator book pulled