Charity event for former Park Crossing football player CJ Knight

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three Folds Care, Inc and Choose One or Lose One are giving back to the community by hosting a charity event for a family in their time of need.

In 2017, Christopher “CJ” Knight was at football practice at Park Crossing High School when he was hit on the field. His coaches contacted EMS, who transported him to Baptist Hospital.

He was immediately airlifted to Birmingham. Once they arrived and ran extensive tests, it was determined that CJ was paralyzed.

As a quadriplegic, he remained in the hospital for four months, which caused his mother to leave her job and other obligations to care for him around the clock. The family is desperately trying to get stem cell treatment for CJ to help improve his quality of life.

The charity event honoring CJ will be held on Friday, April 21st, from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 4525 Executive Park Dr, Montgomery, AL 36116.

If you would like to make a donation to help out CJ and his family click here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.