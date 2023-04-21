Cold front will push through tonight, but not everyone gets rain

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a workweek filled with sunshine and seasonable warmth, we are starting to see a shift in our weather pattern today... nothing major, but we do anticipate a bit more cloud cover and a little less sunshine today. Afternoon highs will still easily warm into the low and mid 80s, but some cooler than normal temperatures look to return by the weekend! Although minor, changes will be courtesy of an approaching cold front and an increase in moisture; the combination of the two will allow much more cloud cover to be present across Alabama.

Still not expecting much, if any, rain despite the abundance of clouds cover - however it remains possible that a few spots see a shower.

A few showers are possible this afternoon. Highest chances come this evening and tonight. (WSFA 12 News)

Rain chances will come up tonight as the cold front pushes through Alabama. A couple of storms could occur with this, but there is no risk of severe weather. It’s not even a guarantee that you will see thunder or lightning.

Things will be completely dry by 7 a.m. Saturday and remain that way heading through Sunday and Monday. It will turn cooler behind the cold front as highs return to the 70s this weekend and next week. Nighttime temperatures will fall into the upper 40s Saturday night and the 50s every other morning during throughout our 7-day forecast.

Skies cloud up today, then the sun is back this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Wind speeds do not look as high today or Sunday. They will still be elevated tomorrow with gusts occasionally over 20 mph. Other than tomorrow, there doesn’t appear to be a day where it will be too breezy.

After a dry start to next week, rain chances will be on the rise again once Tuesday arrives. Right now the forecast favors Tuesday and Wednesday as being the wettest. Some thunderstorms will likely be involved too. It’s too early to discuss the prospects of any severe weather, though it doesn’t look like a severe weather issue.

Rain returns to the entire region next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Confidence decreases to close out next week. Our two main long-range forecast models diverge substantially Thursday and Friday regarding rain chances and temperatures. So we’ll take the middle of the road path for now with highs staying in the 70s with 40% chances for wet weather Thursday and Friday.

