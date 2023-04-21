Day 3: Testimony continues in Coley McCraney murder trial

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Testimony continued inside the Dale County Courthouse Friday, day three of the Coley McCraney murder trial.

A former state investigator was the first witness on the stand for the prosecution today. Most of his testimony focused on mud that was found on the outside and the inside of the car where J.B. Beasley and Tracy Khalid’s bodies were discovered.

We know from previous testimony that the girls had mud on their clothes as well. We also know that mud was found on the outside of the car and the Trunk. But, the only place mud was found inside the car was on the driver’s side.

Agent Barry Tucker testified that he found blood dripping under the car and said it appeared to have blown back indicating the girls were shot at another location from where the car was found. Under cross-examination, Tucker admitted Coley McCraney’s fingerprints were not found anywhere on the car. He later testified that it was possible to drive a car without leaving your fingerprints.

The state objected to several questions by the defense and at one point the judge told defense attorney David Harrison that he was trying to confuse the jury.

Testimony is expected to continue shortly after 1 p.m.

