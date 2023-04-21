First Baptist Church to host pancake breakfast fundraiser for Dadeville victims
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DADEVILLE, Ala. (WTVM) - A church in Dadeville is hosting a breakfast fundraiser in honor of the victims in last weekend’s mass shooting.
The event is set to take place on April 22 from 7 - 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church Dadeville - located at 178 S Tallassee Street.
All donations will benefit families involved in the Dadeville tragedy.
