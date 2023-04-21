First Baptist Church to host pancake breakfast fundraiser for Dadeville victims

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WTVM) - A church in Dadeville is hosting a breakfast fundraiser in honor of the victims in last weekend’s mass shooting.

The event is set to take place on April 22 from 7 - 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church Dadeville - located at 178 S Tallassee Street.

All donations will benefit families involved in the Dadeville tragedy.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.