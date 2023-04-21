Advertise
Greenville High School names Pimienta Jr. new head coach

Greenville offensive coordinator Garrick A Pimienta Jr. has been promoted to head coach.
Greenville offensive coordinator Garrick A Pimienta Jr. has been promoted to head coach.(WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday morning at the Butler County Board of Education meeting, a big decision was made regarding the Greenville High School’s next head coach for the football team.

The Greenville Tigers officially named offensive coordinator Garrick Pimienta Jr. the new athletic director and head coach.

This is Coach Pimienta’s first head coaching job after spending one year as the offensive coordinator. In 2021 he helped Pike Road to a 5A state championship when Patrick Browning was the head coach.

Coach P says the new job means a lot to him because it wasn’t just the administration that believed in him.

“It means a lot to me because it wasn’t just the admin that did that. I think a lot of kids believed in it as well. Their belief in me and my belief in them is very important, and that is going to be a foundation putting Greenville back in the top of the 5A discussion every year,” said Pimienta.

Coach Pimienta is the son of Troy Hall of Fame linebacker Garrick Piemienta Sr. and a Huntingdon Hawks alum.

