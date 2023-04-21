Impact Show Choir teaching kids to combine fun and faith

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - When it comes to extracurricular activities, kids have plenty of options these days. If sports aren’t your thing, there’s an up and coming program in Pike Road that could take your child straight to “Broadway.”

“Show choir is dancing, singing, energy, and just getting out there and having a good time,” said Impact Children’s Show Choir founder Katie Crews.

It started in 2019. Like many programs, the pandemic put it on pause for a few years but now it’s back going strong. Kids in kindergarten through sixth grade get the chance to learn all about show choir.

“I double majored in music and musical theater. I was a professional musical theater actress, I did some tours and regional theater. I just wanted to bring my expertise to these young children,” Crews said.

Impact Show Choir in Pike Road giving kids a chance to grow in confidence and faith. (WSFA)

The group is gearing up for its big performance Sunday afternoon at St. James Church in Montgomery. It gets started at 4:30 p.m. and is free to get in.

“There’s really nothing like this in the community and we’re just happy to host it.,” said St. James Church lead pastor Lester Spencer.

This program is more than dancing and singing.

“Our goal is to cultivate their spirituality and artistic growth,” said Crews. “I try to grow their confidence in singing, but most importantly confidence in Jesus.”

Crews has some help. Mary Massey McCulloch is a high school junior with plenty of show choir experience. She’s in charge of choreography.

“It builds a lot of confidence because you have to have the confidence to get out there and sing and dance and go full out on everything,” said Impact teacher Mary Massey McCulloch.

This program is just starting to take off. Crews says after this spring session is over they’re getting ready to do it again in the fall. Down the road, she’s hoping to expand to include 7th and 8th graders and eventually get the programs to other churches too.

