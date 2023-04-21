Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Impact Show Choir teaching kids to combine fun and faith

Impact Show Choir in Pike Road giving kids a chance to grow in confidence and faith.
Impact Show Choir in Pike Road giving kids a chance to grow in confidence and faith.(WSFA)
By Judd Davis
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - When it comes to extracurricular activities, kids have plenty of options these days. If sports aren’t your thing, there’s an up and coming program in Pike Road that could take your child straight to “Broadway.”

“Show choir is dancing, singing, energy, and just getting out there and having a good time,” said Impact Children’s Show Choir founder Katie Crews.

It started in 2019. Like many programs, the pandemic put it on pause for a few years but now it’s back going strong. Kids in kindergarten through sixth grade get the chance to learn all about show choir.

“I double majored in music and musical theater. I was a professional musical theater actress, I did some tours and regional theater. I just wanted to bring my expertise to these young children,” Crews said.

Impact Show Choir in Pike Road giving kids a chance to grow in confidence and faith.
Impact Show Choir in Pike Road giving kids a chance to grow in confidence and faith.(WSFA)

The group is gearing up for its big performance Sunday afternoon at St. James Church in Montgomery. It gets started at 4:30 p.m. and is free to get in.

“There’s really nothing like this in the community and we’re just happy to host it.,” said St. James Church lead pastor Lester Spencer.

This program is more than dancing and singing.

“Our goal is to cultivate their spirituality and artistic growth,” said Crews. “I try to grow their confidence in singing, but most importantly confidence in Jesus.”

Crews has some help. Mary Massey McCulloch is a high school junior with plenty of show choir experience. She’s in charge of choreography.

“It builds a lot of confidence because you have to have the confidence to get out there and sing and dance and go full out on everything,” said Impact teacher Mary Massey McCulloch.

Impact Show Choir in Pike Road giving kids a chance to grow in confidence and faith.
Impact Show Choir in Pike Road giving kids a chance to grow in confidence and faith.(WSFA)

This program is just starting to take off. Crews says after this spring session is over they’re getting ready to do it again in the fall. Down the road, she’s hoping to expand to include 7th and 8th graders and eventually get the programs to other churches too.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These are the suspects charged with reckless murder in connection to the mass shooting that...
15-year-old is 6th arrest in Dadeville mass shooting
Tyreese "Ty Reik" McCullough, 17, and Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, are charged with reckless...
ALEA confident more arrests coming in Dadeville mass shooting investigation
Trilogy Hotel Montgomery opens downtown.
A look inside the new Trilogy Hotel in downtown Montgomery
WSFA First Alert 7 Day
First Alert: Changes to the weather pattern arrive Friday
An Alabama correctional sergeant has been convicted in a federal case involving the assault of...
Alabama correctional sergeant found guilty of assault, attempted cover-up

Latest News

First Baptist Church to host pancake breakfast fundraiser for Dadeville victims
First Baptist Church to host pancake breakfast fundraiser for Dadeville victims
Fridays in the Kitchen: Banana Pudding
Fridays in the Kitchen: Banana Pudding
Hands on River Region
Local volunteers to be honored at annual ceremony
The grants will support the state’s Weatherization Assistance Program which provides funds to...
Agencies receive $4.4M in grants to weatherize homes for the elderly