A look inside the new Trilogy Hotel in downtown Montgomery

Trilogy Hotel Montgomery, located in the former Montgomery WaterWorks building on Coosa Street, includes unique rooms, fine-dining restaurants, and banquet spaces.

“We really look at this hotel and this complex as an opportunity to bring people together,” said Ascent Hospitality Vice President of Operations Doug Marks.

The hotel was created from three historic structures that have all been revitalized. The two primary buildings were built at the beginning of the 20th century and served as warehouses. The third building is the “Murphy House,” a Greek revival mansion dating from 1851 that was originally built for John H. Murphy, a prominent local merchant.

The hotel has 117 boutique-style rooms. Some have a balcony overlooking downtown.

“All distinct rooms. There’s no duplication. In fact, through the hotel, we have about 30 different layouts,” Marks said.

Hotel guests and visitors alike can enjoy the state-of-the-art gym, interesting common spaces, and food and drinks with a view at the Waterworks Rooftop Bar and Restaurant.

On the bottom floor, the Murphy House has been revitalized into the “Kinsmith” - a fine-dining restaurant, bar, and banquet space. Built in 1851, many of the buildings’ original features, like the chandeliers, mirrors, and fireplaces, remain.

“As we went through the initial phases of preparation for the construction, we found a lot of the original artifacts that were here. Chandeliers, mirrors, a lot of wood that’s been repurposed in the building, again just to capitalize on the historical value and the classic heritage of these buildings into bringing them forward into the modern times,” Marks said.

Executive Chef Bruce Bogartz says guests can enjoy a mix of Southern, European, and Caribbean flavored cuisine.

“We are looking to make every part of your dining experience special whether you’re room service, you’re having breakfast, you’re having a fancy dinner, you’re celebrating, you’re doing business,” Bogartz said.

Close to many of the city’s Civil Rights museums and historical sites, the hotel offers a new space for visitors to lay their heads while in town to see the sights.

“We believe that the future with downtown Montgomery and the city as a whole as far as a destination for meetings as well as leisure travel is going to continue to grow.” Marks said.

Trilogy Hotel welcomed in their first few guests this week. Rooms start in the range of about $299. If you just want a bite to eat, you can visit both the rooftop and Kinsmith restaurants without needing to be a hotel guest.

The Marriott Autograph Hotel was purchased by Ascent Hospitality in 2018. It was the offices of the Montgomery Water Works and Sanitary Sewer Board for decades.

