McKenzie High School names Bradford new football head coach

Brain Bradford has been announced as the new head coach at McKenzie High School(WSFA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MCKENZIE, Ala. (WSFA) - McKenzie High School has named former Stanhope Elmore head coach Brian Bradford, the new head coach of the school’s football team.

The Mustang graduate spent 15 years at his alma mater, nine years as the offensive coordinator, and six years as the head coach.

Bradford said he was looking for an opportunity to coach at a smaller school and jumped when he saw the position open up with the Tigers.

He is already impressed with what he has seen on film.

“One thing that stuck out to me was their grit and determination. They’re a scrappy team,” Bradford says. “They’re hard and get after it. That’s one thing I saw when I clicked on the huddle. That was the thing that stuck out the most, their desire and passion.”

