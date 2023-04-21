Montgomery County Courthouse to light up in honor of military children

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Commission will light the Price-Phelps Justice Center purple on Friday for Purple Up Day.

Purple Up Day is a holiday that recognizes the sacrifices made by our nation’s military children.

The commission issued a proclamation on Tuesday making April the Month of the Military Child in the county. The lighting will be a continuation of the county’s recognition of the month.

“Montgomery County is proud to lead the pack locally in recognizing The Month of the Military Child,” said Isaiah Sankey, Vice Chairman of the Montgomery County Commission. “This is a way for us to recognize and thank our youngest heroes for their many contributions to our nation’s freedom.”

Over 65,000 military and civilian personnel and their families call Montgomery County home, making valuable contributions to neighborhoods, schools, civic organizations and businesses.

“As the home of Maxwell AFB, Gunter Annex and the headquarters of the Alabama National Guard, Montgomery County’s military roots run deep,” said Chairman Doug Singleton. “Purple Up Day is a way for us to remember the sacrifices made by military children while also spotlighting the many impactful agencies serving military families in our community.”

