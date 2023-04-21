Montgomery mayor opens applications for internship program

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Applications for the 2023 Mayor’s Internship Program are now open.

The program was developed by Mayor Steven Reed to provide a meaningful, paid internship program for Montgomery college-aged students.

The Mayor’s Internship Program (MIP) is a 10-week paid internship that will begin June 5 and end Aug. 18. Successful candidates are required to commit to a minimum of 25 hours per week and can work up to 37.5 hours per week based on the needs of the host department. Candidates must be available to work for the duration of the internship.

Applicants must meet the following criteria:

Be current undergraduates who have completed their freshman year before June 2023 or graduate-level students (recent college graduates may be considered).

Community college students who will have completed their second year before June 2023.

Graduates of the Class of 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 will also be considered.

According to the mayor’s office, pay starts at $11.02 per hour. The application period ends at 11:59 p.m. on May 19.

Interns will work on projects and tasks to provide research, administrative and staff assistance to City managers. Projects will include research, drafting presentations and creating reports. They may also help complete grant applications, compile and analyze data, improve constituent relations and plan City events.

Opportunities will be available in Finance, Communications, Legal Economic Development, Neighborhood Services, Grants, Information Technology and Cultural Affairs.

For additional information regarding the Mayor’s Internship Program, please visit this link.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.