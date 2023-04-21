North Alabama Drug Task Force agents recover 2,000 fentanyl pills, woman arrested

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 35-year-old woman was arrested by agents with the North Alabama Drug Task Force for allegedly trafficking fentanyl.

Erica Croom, 35, was arrested on April 13 after agents seized 2,000 fentanyl pills. According to a Facebook post by the Huntsville Police Department, Croom is suspected of distributing thousands of fentanyl-pressed pills across North Alabama over the past several months.

Agents are expected to make more arrests in relation to this investigation.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.