Selma students urged to stay safe ahead of prom

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Recent tragedies across Alabama has Selma City Schools being proactive ahead of the prom on April 22.

School administration and law enforcement are urging Selma High School juniors and seniors to make good decisions on prom night and not drive under the influence or resort to gun violence.

“We are losing so many, so many of our young people today, whether it’s a car accident, whether it’s drinking and driving, whether it’s gun violence,” said Carolyn Tyus, a spokeswoman for Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Tyus has lost two children. One died in a crash involving a drunk driver.

At an assembly Thursday, Tyus and an investigator with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation gave demonstrations of how it feels to be driving under the influence and how victims’ families are affected by their loved ones’ deaths.

The assembly put things into perspective for students listening to the message.

“This is serious,” junior Trajon Thomas said. “This is nothing to play around with. This isn’t a gimmick. This isn’t a game”

Thomas said he hopes his peers will “stay safe” and make decisions on prom night that they won’t regret in the future.

