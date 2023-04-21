Women Foundation of Alabama holds annual ‘Heel Advocacy Day’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Women Foundation of Alabama held its 5th annual heel advocacy day at the capitol day.

Women from across Alabama heard from members of the legislature to address and discuss issues impacting economic opportunity for women.

One option lawmakers spoke about was increasing access to quality childcare and early childhood education. There is also a bill to provide a tax credit for childcare providers.

“This piece of legislation will provide tax credit opportunities for providers, for companies that actually build an infrastructure to ass childcare to their facility. It will be capped at $1 million for the infrastructure piece of it but it will provide a tax credit for employees,” Anthony Daniels, House Minority Leader said.

Daniels’s bill has not made it to a committee.

