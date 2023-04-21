Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Women Foundation of Alabama holds annual ‘Heel Advocacy Day’

Alabama Statehouse
Alabama Statehouse(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Women Foundation of Alabama held its 5th annual heel advocacy day at the capitol day.

Women from across Alabama heard from members of the legislature to address and discuss issues impacting economic opportunity for women.

One option lawmakers spoke about was increasing access to quality childcare and early childhood education. There is also a bill to provide a tax credit for childcare providers.

“This piece of legislation will provide tax credit opportunities for providers, for companies that actually build an infrastructure to ass childcare to their facility. It will be capped at $1 million for the infrastructure piece of it but it will provide a tax credit for employees,” Anthony Daniels, House Minority Leader said.

Daniels’s bill has not made it to a committee.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These are the suspects charged with reckless murder in connection to the mass shooting that...
15-year-old is 6th arrest in Dadeville mass shooting
Tyreese "Ty Reik" McCullough, 17, and Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, are charged with reckless...
ALEA confident more arrests coming in Dadeville mass shooting investigation
Trilogy Hotel Montgomery opens downtown.
A look inside the new Trilogy Hotel in downtown Montgomery
WSFA First Alert 7 Day
First Alert: Changes to the weather pattern arrive Friday
An Alabama correctional sergeant has been convicted in a federal case involving the assault of...
Alabama correctional sergeant found guilty of assault, attempted cover-up

Latest News

Legislation to bring even more economic success to Alabama -- now signed into law.
Legislature passes 'The Game Plan', Gov. Ivey signs into law
Representative Phillip Ensler a Democrat from Montgomery County outlined his plan to file 8...
Lawmaker to introduce package of bills to combat gun violence
On the floor of the Alabama House, lawmakers passed a resolution to honor the life of one of...
Alabama house passes resolution honoring Shaunkivia Smith
Washington correspondent Peter Zampa discusses this and other topics in the nation's capital.
House Republican debt limit plan explained