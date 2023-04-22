Advertise
Memorial site for Dadeville shooting victims growing

By Monae Stevens
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday will make one week since a mass shooting at a Sweet 16 party killed four people and injured 32 others.

People from Dadeville and other surrounding communities continue to mourn the victims of the tragedy as friends and families plan to lay them to rest.

A memorial sits in front of Mahogany Dance Studio with a plethora of flower bouquets, stuffed animals, balloons, and pictures of Philstavious Dowdell, 18, Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 23, and Shaunkivia Nicole Smith, 17, and Marsiah Emmanuel Collins, 19.

For people like Dadeville resident Darlene Lyons, Friday may have been their first time coming site since the shooting happened.

“When I get off work, I ride by so much and look,” Lyons said, “I wanted to stop, but I just couldn’t get my nerves up to stop.”

Lyons added it was difficult for her to stop there knowing the victims and the suspects were her grandson’s age.

The mass shooting has made it difficult for parents and grandparents to send their children to social outings, fearing the unknown.

“We just don’t know who to trust,” said Lyons.

Corbin Holston will be the first among the victims to be laid to rest on Saturday, April 22.

