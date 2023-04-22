Pike County Cattlemen to hold annual Ranch Rodeo

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Pike County Cattlemen will present their Annual Ranch Rodeo at the Pike County Cattleman Park in Troy on April. 28 and 29.

During each night’s performance, events will include branding, sorting, wild cow milking, doctoring, and trailer loading. Doors open at 5 p.m. Friday, April 28, with the rodeo beginning at 7:30 p.m. For the Saturday, April 29 performance, doors open at 4 p.m. with kid’sWestern Festival beginning at 5 p.m. and rodeo beginning at 7:30 p.m. The Kid’s Western Festival will include mutton bust’n, stick horse racing, bouncy horse racing, an obstacle course, and more.

“Pike County Cattlemen spend countless hours to bring you an entertaining and exciting rodeo year after year,” says Pike County Cattlemen Board Member Mark Graham. “This year, we are excited to bring some of the best talent around along with the kid’s Western Festival brought to you by Alabama Ag Credit.”

“We’ve had standing-room-only crowds the last three or four rodeos and are expecting to fill the arena again this year,” says Pike County Cattlemen Past President Dick Barnett. “We want everyone to come out and enjoy a great professional cowboy rodeo and enjoy family time.”

Advanced ticket prices are $10, with kids 12 and under free with an accompanying adult. Advanced tickets can be bought at pikecountycattlemen.org. At-the-door tickets will be $12 for adults and $8 for college students with a student ID. Kids 12 and under are free with an accompanying adult.

