Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Pike County Cattlemen to hold annual Ranch Rodeo

PIKE COUNTY CATTLEMEN PRESENTS ANNUAL RANCH RODEO
PIKE COUNTY CATTLEMEN PRESENTS ANNUAL RANCH RODEO(Pike County Cattlemen's Association)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Pike County Cattlemen will present their Annual Ranch Rodeo at the Pike County Cattleman Park in Troy on April. 28 and 29.

During each night’s performance, events will include branding, sorting, wild cow milking, doctoring, and trailer loading. Doors open at 5 p.m. Friday, April 28, with the rodeo beginning at 7:30 p.m. For the Saturday, April 29 performance, doors open at 4 p.m. with kid’sWestern Festival beginning at 5 p.m. and rodeo beginning at 7:30 p.m. The Kid’s Western Festival will include mutton bust’n, stick horse racing, bouncy horse racing, an obstacle course, and more.

“Pike County Cattlemen spend countless hours to bring you an entertaining and exciting rodeo year after year,” says Pike County Cattlemen Board Member Mark Graham. “This year, we are excited to bring some of the best talent around along with the kid’s Western Festival brought to you by Alabama Ag Credit.”

“We’ve had standing-room-only crowds the last three or four rodeos and are expecting to fill the arena again this year,” says Pike County Cattlemen Past President Dick Barnett. “We want everyone to come out and enjoy a great professional cowboy rodeo and enjoy family time.”

Advanced ticket prices are $10, with kids 12 and under free with an accompanying adult. Advanced tickets can be bought at pikecountycattlemen.org. At-the-door tickets will be $12 for adults and $8 for college students with a student ID. Kids 12 and under are free with an accompanying adult.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These are the suspects charged with reckless murder in connection to the mass shooting that...
15-year-old is 6th arrest in Dadeville mass shooting
These are the suspects charged with reckless murder in connection to the mass shooting that...
Aniah’s Law hearing to take place Tuesday for Dadeville suspects
Trilogy Hotel Montgomery opens downtown.
A look inside the new Trilogy Hotel in downtown Montgomery
Funeral arrangements for the four victims of the Dadeville mass shootings are underway.
Funeral arrangements set for 4 killed in Dadeville mass shooting
First Alert 12
First Alert: Tracking a slightly cooler & breezy Saturday

Latest News

ALDOT
Resurfacing project on Alabama Highway 51 in Barbour County begins Monday
ADEM's Arnold Mayberry performs a testing demonstration for children at the Montgomery Zoo's...
ADEM continues Earth Day tradition
People from all over the state left flowers, stuffed bears, candles, and pictures in memory of...
Memorial site for Dadeville shooting victims growing
The day is meant to recognize the sacrifices that children of U.S. service members make
Montgomery County Courthouse lit up for 'Purple Up Day'