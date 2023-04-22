MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation has advised that a resurfacing project on Alabama Highway 51 in Barbour County begins Monday, April 24, weather permitting.

According to ALDOT, The project will consist of resurfacing and a new traffic stripe on Alabama Highway 51 from Alabama Highway 239 to the Bullock County line.

Lane closures facilitated with a pilot car and reduced speed limits are expected throughout the project. Motorists should plan accordingly and be mindful of the people and equipment in the work zone.

The approximately $3.2 million project was awarded to Wiregrass Construction Company, Inc., out of Dothan, who had the lowest bid that met the project requirements. The project is expected to be completed in Fall 2023.

