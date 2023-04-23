Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Bird strike sparks plane engine fire shortly after takeoff

A jogger in Columbus, Ohio, took video of the plane on fire after he says he heard a loud, pulsing sound. (BEN NINES)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A bird strike sparked an engine fire on a plane shortly after it took off Sunday from an Ohio airport, and the aircraft returned safely with no injuries reported, authorities said.

American Airlines flight 1958 had departed from John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus around 7:45 a.m. and was headed to Phoenix. The fire was detected a short time later and the Boeing 737 returned to the airport, where firefighters quickly doused the flames.

It wasn’t clear how many passengers and crew members were aboard the aircraft. The airline said the plane was taken out of service for maintenance and it was working to get the passengers on other flights.

Airport officials said the facility remained operating as usual and the fire only caused some minor flight delays.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These are the suspects charged with reckless murder in connection to the mass shooting that...
Aniah’s Law hearing to take place Tuesday for Dadeville suspects
The 187th Fighter Wing is divesting its F-16 jets as it prepares to field the F-35A Lightning...
187th Fighter Wing bids farewell to F-16 jets
Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education (ADECE) Secretary Dr. Barbara Cooper (pictured)...
Alabama Early Childhood Education Secretary resigns after pre-K educator book pulled
These are the suspects charged with reckless murder in connection to the mass shooting that...
15-year-old is 6th arrest in Dadeville mass shooting
A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say

Latest News

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed was among multiple mayors to visit with President Joe Biden on...
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed meets President Biden in the Oval Office
A dragon catches on fire during Disneyland's "Fantasmic" show. (@LEARNTHISBIZ, TMX, CNN,...
Caught on camera: Dragon bursts into flames during popular Disneyland show
A jogger in Columbus, Ohio, took video of the plane on fire after he says he heard a loud,...
WATCH: Jogger takes video of plane on fire in Ohio
A dragon catches on fire during Disneyland's "Fantasmic" show. (@LEARNTHISBIZ, TMX, CNN,...
Fire at Disneyland caught on camera