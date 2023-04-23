First Alert: Weather pattern a bit unsettled this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Clouds will increase as we move into tonight as a quick moving disturbance rolls across the region. There is enough moisture in the atmosphere where a few locations could see showers this evening and into tonight. Lows will hover in the 50s overnight and winds will be out of the north around 5 to 10 mph with gusts upwards of 20 mph at times.

Monday we will keep with partly to mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs will warm into the middle 70s. Dry conditions are expected during the day and night Monday. Lows will hover around 50 degrees as we move into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday during the day, as of right now, looks dry. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy and afternoon highs will top out into the 70s and 80s. Rain chances do look to increase Tuesday evening and overnight. Scattered showers will be around the area during the night with lows hovering in the 50s and cloudy skies prevailing.

This will be the start of a rather unsettled weather pattern for the remainder of the week, as we track several disturbances that will move across Alabama, keeping with widely scattered showers in the forecast through the end of the week and into the weekend.

While not a washout everyday, just know rain chances will be in place Tuesday through Friday and even into next weekend. With that being said, it would be a good idea to keep the rain gear handy in case a shower moves over your community.

Speaking of Wednesday, it is looking like the wettest day of the week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely with afternoon highs in the 70s and mainly cloudy skies. Rain chances remain through the night with lows hovering in the 50s.

Showers are back into the forecast Thursday with afternoon highs in the 70s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy during the day and lows will hover in the 50s with cloudy skies and passing showers possible.

Rain chances look to linger through Friday morning then trend drier into the afternoon. Highs will again stay warm, into the 70s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will hover in the 50s under cloudy conditions and passing showers.

Dry weather looks to take place most of the day Saturday, ahead of a cold front that is forecast to sweep across the region. Right now, the front looks to increase rain chances Saturday night into the day Sunday, but this will be adjusted as we move closer to next weekend. Afternoon highs Saturday and Sunday look to warm into the 70s and 80s with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.

